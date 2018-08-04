Ben Gibson: Middlesbrough defender set to join Burnley, says boss Tony Pulis

Ben Gibson has played more than 200 games for his hometown club

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is close to completing a move to Premier League side Burnley, says Boro manager Tony Pulis.

The 25-year-old was left out of Boro's 2-2 draw at Millwall on Saturday, with England Under-21 international Dael Fry brought in to deputise.

Centre-back Gibson has scored four goals in 203 games for the Teessiders since his 2011 debut.

"I think Ben's done," Pulis told BBC Tees after the Millwall game.

Pulis is confident the loss of Gibson, whose uncle is owner Steve Gibson, will not be an issue for his squad, but has eyes on other targets.

"Dael played really well," Pulis added. "[Aden] Flint played well today despite his mistakes at both ends of the pitch, I've got great confidence in Dael - he's going to be a very good player.

"On top of that we've got Danny [Ayala] to come in, who's one of the best centre-halves in the Championship.

"We've got loads of cover in his position. What we need to do is invest in other areas, where we desperately need players."