Aleix Vidal: Sevilla re-sign Spanish full-back from Barcelona

Sevilla have agreed a £9.35m fee with Barcelona to re-sign Spanish full-back Aleix Vidal.

The 28-year-old played 49 games for Barca, scoring four goals, after signing from Sevilla in 2015.

Vidal won two La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, Club World Cup and European Super Cup in his time at the Nou Camp.

He leaves a day after Barcelona reached an agreement to sign Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.