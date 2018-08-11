St Johnstone v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
MATCH STATS
- St Johnstone are currently unbeaten against Hibernian in their past five matches in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D3).
- Hibs have only lost one of their past five trips to McDiarmid Park in the top flight (W2 D2), a 0-2 defeat in March 2014.
- Saints are unbeaten in their past five matches at home in the Premiership, although they have only won one of those (D4).
- Hibernian have lost just one of their past 15 league games (W9 D5), against Hearts in May (2-1).
- Liam Craig has scored seven top-flight goals AGAINST Hibernian - his joint-best return against a single side for St Johnstone (also Motherwell).