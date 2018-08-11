Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Hibernian
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

MATCH STATS

  • St Johnstone are currently unbeaten against Hibernian in their past five matches in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D3).
  • Hibs have only lost one of their past five trips to McDiarmid Park in the top flight (W2 D2), a 0-2 defeat in March 2014.
  • Saints are unbeaten in their past five matches at home in the Premiership, although they have only won one of those (D4).
  • Hibernian have lost just one of their past 15 league games (W9 D5), against Hearts in May (2-1).
  • Liam Craig has scored seven top-flight goals AGAINST Hibernian - his joint-best return against a single side for St Johnstone (also Motherwell).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22005146
2Kilmarnock21102024
3Aberdeen21102114
4Hibernian11003033
5Celtic21013213
6St Mirren11002113
7Hamilton210124-23
8Rangers10101101
9Livingston201113-21
10Dundee200213-20
11St Johnstone100102-20
12Motherwell200204-40
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport