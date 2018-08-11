Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00St Mirren
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

MATCH STATS

  • St Mirren have only beaten Rangers twice in their previous 21 meetings in the Scottish top flight (D2 L17).
  • At Ibrox, Rangers are unbeaten against St Mirren in 10 top-flight matches (W8 D2).
  • In their last season in the Scottish Premiership (2014-15), St Mirren failed to score in six of their last seven away matches (W1 L6), winning the one match in which they did find the net during that run, 2-1 over Ross County in May 2015.
  • None of Rangers' past 14 home league games have finished level (W9 L5), since a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in October 2017.
  • St Mirren began their 2018-19 league campaign with a win against Dundee. The last time they won both of their opening two games in a top-flight season was back in 2006-07.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22005146
2Kilmarnock21102024
3Aberdeen21102114
4Hibernian11003033
5Celtic21013213
6St Mirren11002113
7Hamilton210124-23
8Rangers10101101
9Livingston201113-21
10Dundee200213-20
11St Johnstone100102-20
12Motherwell200204-40
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC