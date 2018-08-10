Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal begin a new era under head coach Unai Emery, who is yet to beat Pep Guardiola in 10 previous attempts

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is back in training after suffering a calf problem, but left-back Nacho Monreal is doubtful with a knee issue.

Head coach Unai Emery could hand debuts to Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Defenders Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny are long-term absentees with respective knee and Achilles injuries.

Manchester City's club record signing Riyad Mahrez is set to make his first Premier League appearance for the club.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy could start his first league game since September 2017, when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury against Crystal Palace.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray:As Arsenal start at home for the seventh year running, the Emirates might be the best place to be on Premier League opening weekend for a third season in a row.

Last year the Gunners beat Leicester City 4-3, while in 2016 they lost by the same score to Liverpool… and now it's another opener that promises goals.

Arsenal should get plenty as the season goes on - in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette they have two of the top seven favourites to be the league's top scorer - but keeping goals out is Unai Emery's priority.

That's an almost impossible task against City, who set out to defend their title the same as last season - plus Riyad Mahrez. Frightening.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery might not work out his best team for a few weeks, but we know all about City - who looked very smooth in their win over Chelsea in the Community Shield last weekend.

Prediction: 0-2

David Silva is one game shy of 250 Premier League appearances for Manchester City.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have just two wins in the last 12 meetings with Manchester City (D5, L5).

Manchester City could win consecutive top-flight away games against Arsenal for the first time since 1936.

This is the first time that Arsenal will face the reigning champions on the opening day since 1970, when they drew 2-2 with Everton.

The last time these sides met on the opening day was in 1994, when George Graham's Arsenal side won 3-0 at Highbury.

Arsenal

The Gunners' only defeat in their last 11 home Premier League games was a 3-0 loss to Manchester City (W8, D2).

The last time Arsenal played a competitive match without Arsene Wenger in charge was in September 1996, when Pat Rice was caretaker for a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland.

Four of the last five Arsenal managers have won their first league game in charge - only Bruce Rioch failed to do so, drawing with Middlesbrough in August 1995.

Unai Emery could become the first Arsenal boss to lose his opening league fixture since Steve Burtenshaw's team lost 1-0 to Spurs in March 1986.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 10 goals and four assists in 13 Premier League appearances.

Manchester City