Southampton v Burnley

Southampton have signed forward Danny Ings on a season-long loan from Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no injury concerns and deadline day signing Danny Ings will feature against his former club.

Cedric Soares is in contention after recovering from illness, while midfielder Stuart Armstrong is among the likely debutants.

Burnley could be without Chris Wood, who missed Thursday's Europa League tie with an infected insect bite.

Tom Heaton is available but Joe Hart is likely to continue in goal after making his debut in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusbandBBC: If there's a lesson fans of both clubs can unify around ahead of this game, it's that you should enjoy the good times when they come.

Years of progress came shuddering to a halt last season for Southampton - they were lucky to stay up. Burnley's terrific year means they're now juggling European football alongside the league.

Thursday's battling draw in Istanbul suggests Sean Dyche's side have lost none of their steel, but only 17 outfield players travelled to Turkey. They'll add Matej Vydra to the mix on Sunday, but even on the opening weekend we may get an indication of how they will cope with a cluttered fixture list if the European adventure continues.

Southampton's deadline day signing of Danny Ings was a big mood changer on the south coast. The host's failure to kill off their opponents so nearly cost them dear last season. Perhaps Ings is the missing link?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We are really happy with the window we've had. If you look at the guys we've brought in, we've strengthened in every department.

"We needed to improve our ability to convert and create chances. We've tried to do that with the likes of Stuart Armstrong, who has always scored from midfield positions, and Moi Elyounoussi, who we think will be a real talent in the Premier League.

"Danny [Ings] will complement the attacking options we already have. They all have different strengths and bring something different to the squad."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the transfer window: "It's been the worst I've experienced. Even some of the big, big clubs haven't got the players they wanted.

"We're spending pretty decent money now, if you're looking at £10m and £15m, and yet you can't scratch the surface. It's very frustrating and difficult and I'm very pleased the window is closed."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are usually very steady but are they going to be able to deal with the demands of Europa League football too?

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has brought in more options up front but how their season goes will depend on whether they can find a regular goalscorer who can stay fit.

Do I think they will beat Burnley? I do.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

Southampton's newest recruit Danny Ings found the net 43 times in his three-and-a-half seasons at Turf Moor.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won two of their six Premier League meetings with Burnley (D1, L3).

However, the Saints have only lost two of their previous 16 home league meetings with Burnley (W8, D6).

The last three league clashes have produced just four goals, with only one of those coming for Southampton.

Southampton

Southampton have recorded just one win in their last 11 home league games (D5, L5).

The Saints have only won the opening fixture twice in 19 Premier League seasons (D9, L8).

They have not started a top-flight season with a home win since 1988-89 - a 4-0 victory over West Ham at The Dell.

Charlie Austin has four goals in his last four Premier League games against Burnley.

Mark Hughes has recorded just one win in his last six league matches against The Clarets (D2, L3), a 2-0 victory with Stoke in December 2016.

Burnley