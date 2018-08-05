EA Sports Cup: Sligo Rovers v Derry City (Mon)

Ally Roy is expected to lead the attack for Derry following Rory Patterson's departure

Airtricity Premier Division Date: Monday, 6 August Venue: The Showgrounds Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Derry City will be hoping that a switch to cup football can help restore some momentum to their season.

The Candystripes visit Sligo Rovers on Monday in their league cup semi final before their FAI Cup first round tie against Blarney United on Saturday.

The match against Sligo comes just three days after Derry slumped to a 2-1 league defeat by Rovers.

"We've got to lift ourselves, everybody must lift themselves," said Derry manager Kenny Shiels.

The loss to Sligo at the Brandywell meant that the fifth-placed Candystripes missed out on an opportunity to close the gap on Waterford and Shamrock Rovers ahead of them in the table.

Jamie McDonagh gave Derry the lead but the home side were out played during the second half as Sligo edged clear of the relegation places.

"The best team won, by the way, Sligo were the better team and deservedly won the match," admitted Shiels.

"They showed more initiative and more adventure and were a better team than us on the night, we can't take anything away from them.

"We've got a good team but Sligo have a good team. They've invested well and they've got good players and they're in a false position in the league.

"I told the boys about this, they were very unfortunate last week [against Shamrock Rovers] and we know that they're a good team but I'm really down about this and we've got to get ourselves picked up."

Shiels will take a depleted squad with him to Sligo with Eoin Toal among five players suspended for the visit to the Showgrounds while Conor McDermott and Nicky Low remain out through injury.

Scottish striker Ally Roy will lead the Derry attack following the surprise departure of Rory Patterson to Irish League champions Crusaders.

"Rory has been a fantastic servant to the club and we're disappointed to lose him," added Shiels.

"The timing of anything in life can be strange at times but you have to concede that the reasons for it are varying, they're different and I don't think it's relevant to the Sligo game, there's no relevance whatsoever, and we wish him well, he's been a good servant to the club."