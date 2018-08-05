John McGinn: Neil Lennon braced for English bids for Hibernian 'superstar'

John McGinn helped Hibernian begin their Premiership campaign with a 3-0 home win over Motherwell

Neil Lennon hopes "superstar" midfielder John McGinn will remain at Hibernian this season, but fears a bid from England may arrive this week.

The English transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday, hours before Hibs' Europa League tie with Molde.

Brighton and Hove Albion have held talks with the Leith side over McGinn, 23, but no offer has been submitted.

"It wouldn't surprise me if something was on the table before Thursday," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"He's a fantastic footballer. I hope we can keep him but it's very difficult when a talent like him is playing like he is."

Scotland international McGinn has a year remaining on his contract and has been the subject of three rejected bids from Celtic this summer.

The midfielder's away goal helped Hibs eliminate Asteras Tripolis from the Europa League last week, and he produced another all-action display as Lennon's men opened their Premiership account with Sunday's 3-0 win over Motherwell.

Hibs host Molde on Thursday, before the return leg of their third qualifying round tie in Norway seven days later.

"To play the way he is with all the speculation - and a concrete bid - is fantastic," the Hibs boss said.

"He's an international, playing at a high level, the quality of his performances, his athleticism, his vision, his goals, he's the complete midfielder player at the minute.

"The money in the game in England doesn't mean the players are better. We've got an absolute superstar here and I hope to get to work with him a bit longer. Maybe not, though, we'll see."

'McGinn better than £25m Grealish' - analysis

Former Dundee United manager and Scotland assistant Peter Houston on Sportsound

Celtic have got to be careful that they don't lose him to England. If it's £3m they've got to pay, he's worth that in this market.

The lad Jack Grealish at Aston Villa is maybe going to Tottenham for £25m but McGinn is a better player in my opinion as a modern-day midfielder. Celtic should bite the hand off Hibs to get him.

Former Hibernian, Dundee and Morton manager Jim Duffy on Sportsound

McGinn was subbed with about 10 minutes to go and he was out on the pitch applauding the fans and you sometimes think, 'is that a send-off?' He was immense today and I'd be amazed if there are no bids before the English transfer window closes.

I'm baffled there are so many bang-ordinary players going in England for £5m just because they can trap a bag of cement. John is top-class and thriving.