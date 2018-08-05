Phil Foden: Man City midfielder ready for Premier League, says Pep Guardiola

Media playback is not supported on this device Pep Guardiola is 'so happy' for his players after victory

Manchester City's teenage midfielder Phil Foden has proved he is "mature" enough for the Premier League, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Foden, 18, impressed as champions City beat FA Cup holders Chelsea 2-0 in Sunday's Community Shield.

The Stockport-born midfielder set up Sergio Aguero to score the first of his two goals at Wembley.

"He was ready last season. Now he is one year on, he is more mature," Guardiola said.

"He was training last season with us and he fought well with all of our players."

With key players still absent from the squad, including midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, Foden took his opportunity with a confident and composed display in warm conditions.

After assisting Aguero for his 200th goal for the club, Foden played another sublime pass for the Argentine, who could only find the side-netting after rounding Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

"It is so good to have another player with his talent. He's a City fan and Mancunian and it is so good for us," Guardiola added.

England youth international Foden, who turned 18 in May, joined the club at under-nine level and was brought on as a substitute on the final day of last season to make a fifth, medal-earning appearance.

'Sergio is a special guy'

Sunday was also a landmark day for Aguero, who became the first player to score 200 goals for City.

"Sergio is a special guy," said Guardiola. "Now, his knee is perfect, he arrived in a very good condition, a good mood and most important is he scores goals and creates chances."

Guardiola was pleased to see his side cope so well with the hot weather.

He added: "It was more than 30 degrees - it's so demanding, but we did it so well. I am so happy for the players and it's good to start with one title by our side.

"We have to play with this attitude and what we have done. We'll see at the end of the season what our level was."

City begin the defence of their Premier League title against with a trip to Arsenal next Sunday (16:00 BST).