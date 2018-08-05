Under-20 Women's World Cup: England win opening match

Russo (right) was on target twice against the defending champions

Alessia Russo scored twice as England's women began their Under-20 World Cup campaign in France with a 3-1 win over reigning champions North Korea.

Forward Russo, 19, put Mo Marley's side ahead on 31 minutes before Manchester City's Georgia Stanway doubled England's advantage on the hour mark.

Ja Un-Yong replied for North Korea in the 71st minute but Russo ensured a deserved winning start to Group B with her second just two minutes later.

England next face Brazil on Wednesday.

"We've set to come out and attack every game, and the tournament as a whole," said Russo.

"It just mirrored on the pitch, with the way we started the game and the way that we got our three goals."

Mexico, whom England face in their final group fixture in a week's time, beat Brazil 3-2 in the other Group B game.

The top two teams progress to the quarter-final stage.