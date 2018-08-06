Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Aberdeen, McKenna, McGinn, Hibs, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are closing in on a £2.2m deal for Croatian full-back Borna Barisic.(Daily Record)

Osijek skipper Borna Barasic has revealed he would love to sign for Rangers because he enjoyed playing at Ibrox so much. (Scottish Sun)

Borna Barisic scored a late equaliser against Rangers at Ibrox for Osijek in their Europa League qualifier

Derek McInnes insists Scott McKenna will be going nowhere this summer - after the much sought-after defender ripped a hamstring against Rangers. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard has sensationally claimed Scotland's referees have had it in for Rangers for years. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen will today learn the seriousness of Scott McKenna's injury as manager Derek McInnes admitted he may now have to sign another another defender because the highly-rated centre-half could be out for up to two months. (The Times, subscription required)

Neil Lennon has revealed he's dreading the day John McGinn leaves Easter Road, but admitted he'd be "amazed" if Hibs didn't receive more bids for the Scotland midfielder in the coming week. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Bournemouth's Jack Simpson will become Steven Gerrard's 11th signing of the season this week, with the 20-year-old left-sided defender poised to sign a season-long loan deal. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Burton Albion have entered the race to sign frozen-out Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty. (Scottish Sun)

Greg Docherty is not thought to be in Steven Gerrard's plans at Rangers

Olivier Ntcham is set to hand Celtic a massive Champions League boost by winning his fitness fight to face AEK Athens. (Daily Record, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was treated in hospital last night after suffering a head knock in a clash with Stevie May.(Scottish Sun)

OTHER SPORT

New SRU president Dee Bradbury recognises the historic achievement of becoming the first woman to reach such a position in a leading rugby nation but hopes that it will be her abilities that shine through during her two-year tenure rather than her gender. (Scotsman)