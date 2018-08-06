Fifa eWorld Cup: Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossary wins 'dream' Grand Final

Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossary won 2-0 in both legs of the final against Stefano 'StefanoPinna' Pinna

Saudi Arabia's Mosaad 'Msdossary' Aldossary topped more than 20 million competitors to "make a dream come true" and win the Fifa eWorld Cup in London.

The Xbox player secured a 4-0 aggregate victory over Belgium's Stefano 'StefanoPinna' Pinna to secure the $250,000 (£190,000) top prize.

Thirty-two players from 19 countries made it to the Grand Final at The O2.

"This win makes up for all the hard work and dedication me and my team have put into this," said Msdossary.

"It is fantastic to see competitive Fifa gaming grow, but this is nothing I could have ever imagined.

"Winning the Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final and becoming world champion is a dream come true for me, my friends, family and supporters.

"To get the opportunity to win in front of a live audience this big is absolutely unbelievable. I am truly lost for words in this moment."

Qualification for the tournament began in November, with more than 20 million hopeful gamers entering online looking to qualify for live tournaments.

The most successful then progressed to the play-offs and live events throughout the season, with only the world's best reaching the London showpiece.

Jean-Francois Pathy, Fifa's director or marketing services, said: "The Fifa eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 provided an outstanding opportunity to drive forward the professionalisation of competitive Fifa gaming.

"This year's landmark event has experienced advanced levels of growth and has played a key role in engaging new players, fans and audiences on both digital and traditional platforms.

"As the wider ecosystem continues to develop, Fifa gaming is playing a key role in encouraging more young people and the wider public around the world to play football - either virtually or in person."