Joe Bryan: Bristol City accept bids from Aston Villa and Middlesbrough
Bristol City have accepted bids from Championship rivals Aston Villa and Middlesbrough for full-back Joe Bryan, BBC Radio Bristol understands.
The 24-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions last season and played in Bristol City's season opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Boro started the campaign with a 2-2 draw at Millwall, while Villa travel to Hull City on Monday.
Bryan has played 203 league games for his hometown team.