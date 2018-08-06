Joe Bryan: Bristol City accept bids from Aston Villa and Middlesbrough

From the section

Joe Bryan made his debut for Bristol City aged 18

Bristol City have accepted bids from Championship rivals Aston Villa and Middlesbrough for full-back Joe Bryan, BBC Radio Bristol understands.

The 24-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions last season and played in Bristol City's season opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Boro started the campaign with a 2-2 draw at Millwall, while Villa travel to Hull City on Monday.

Bryan has played 203 league games for his hometown team.