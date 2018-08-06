Axel Tuanzebe: Aston Villa re-sign Manchester United defender on loan

Axel Tuanzebe made five appearances for Aston Villa last season

Aston Villa have signed Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Villa last season, playing five times before being ruled out by injury.

He is the second player to join the Championship side this summer after Atletico Madrid keeper Andre Moreira.

"It was a no-brainer and now the ambition remains the same as last season - to reach the Premier League," he told Villa's website.

