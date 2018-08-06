Glentoran mascot stars in prank of the day

Media playback is not supported on this device Never too old to be a Glentoran mascot

Supporters at the Irish Premiership game between Glentoran and Cliftonville had to do a double take when the teams emerged at the Oval on Saturday.

Instead of the usual six or seven-year-old mascot - the Glens were led out by a strapping groom-to-be Glenn Massey in a comical stag-do prank.

After being set up by his mates, the 29-year-old fan of the Belfast club walked out in full team kit.

The mascot was announced in Glentoran's match day programme

"The captain Marcus Kane even made me hold his hand as we walked on to the pitch," said an embarrassed Massey.

"I didn't know anything about it until we arrived at the ground.

"I was last through the turnstiles and my mates had bought a programme and were laughing their heads off.

"Then I had to go and get changed into the full Glentoran away kit.

"Every single player was taking the hand out of me and I was getting plenty of stick from spectators. There were almost 3,000 there."

Massey's next big match is his wedding to Carolyn Crawford on 15 September.

By the way, the ceremony is not on the Oval pitch but at a hotel near Ballymena.