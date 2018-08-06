Willian aims to stay at Chelsea and confirms bid from Barcelona

Willian has played 237 times for Chelsea since a 2013 move from Shakhtar Donetsk

Willian says he intends to stay at Chelsea and confirmed Barcelona made a bid to sign him.

The Brazil winger, 29, has been at Stamford Bridge for five years but was linked with a move away this summer.

Speaking after the 2-0 Community Shield defeat by Manchester City, he told ESPN Brasil: "I always made it clear that what I wanted was to stay in the club.

"The only club I knew that really made an official offer for me was Barcelona."

He has also been linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid - who are also reportedly interested in Blues duo Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard.

Willian added: "I have my head here and I intend to continue in the club unless the club wants to sell me."

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has only signed two players this summer - Napoli midfielder Jorginho and back-up goalkeeper Rob Green.