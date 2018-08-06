Adam Armstrong: Blackburn sign striker on a four-year deal from Newcastle United

Adam Armstrong found opportunities limited at Newcastle, making just 21 appearances for his hometown club

Blackburn Rovers have signed Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Armstrong, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Rovers, helping them achieve promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

He scored nine goals in 21 appearances as Tony Mowbray's side finished runners-up in League One, behind Wigan.

"I enjoyed my time here last season and it was a no-brainer to come back," Armstrong told Rovers' website.

The striker joined hometown club Newcastle aged nine, but has only played 21 times for the Premier League side and has been loaned out to Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton as well as Rovers.

Armstrong, an under-20 World Cup winner with England, added: "It hasn't quite sunk in yet, because I've been at Newcastle all my life, but I'm sure I'll settle in quickly.

"The lads have been texting me every day since I left, asking when I was coming back! It's nice to feel wanted and it's nice to feel at home, so it was a pretty easy decision."

Blackburn started the Championship season with a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday. Their first game at Ewood Park sees them host Millwall on Saturday.

