Borna Barisic scored for Osijek at Ibrox last week

Rangers have completed the signing of Croatian defender Borna Barisic on a four-year deal.

The left-back impressed Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard during the Europa League qualifiers against NK Osijek.

Reportedly joining for a fee of £2.2m, Barisic, 25, was kept out of Osijek's 3-2 win over Rudes on Sunday.

He has three caps for the Croatian national side.

