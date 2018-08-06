Danny Mullen says St Mirren are savouring trip to face Rangers

Danny Mullen's brace gave St Mirren victory over Dundee on Saturday

Danny Mullen says St Mirren will "relish" going to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday.

Mullen netted both goals as the Buddies made a winning return to the Premiership in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Dundee.

"They are the games you want to go and play in, in stadiums like that and come up against managers like Steven Gerrard," said Mullen, 23.

"I think we'll relish it and work hard to get something from the game."

Despite their weekend victory, Mullen admits he did notice the step up from Championship football to the Premiership.

"It was a lot faster," Mullen said. "When they had the ball we had to be more composed in our shape, even as a striker dropping in behind the ball it makes it harder for them.

"When we get the ball we need to break at pace and we have got the players in the team that can do that.

"It's a place (home) where we don't want to be beaten. Last season I think we went 23 matches unbeaten and we want to carry this on as far as we can.

"But most importantly we dug in when it got hard for us, and in the end we came out with three points."

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs has indicated he wants to bring another forward to the club before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

"If the manager brings in another striker it's healthy competition," added Mullen.

"It makes me work harder to keep my space in the team and whatever happens I'll be looking forward to getting back out on the pitch and trying to keep my place."