Under-20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria and Ghana lose opening games
Nigeria suffered a 1-0 defeat to Germany in their opening group D match at the Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup in France on Monday.
A goal from Stefanie Sanders after 69 minutes was enough to give the three-times former champions a victory in Saint-Malo.
The Super Falconets' next group match is against Haiti on Thursday.
Nigeria's defeat comes a day after Ghana lost their opening game 4-1 to hosts France in Group A.
Emelyne Laurent began the hosts' scoring spree after just five minutes with Helene Fercocq slotting home to make it 2-0.
Laurent scored her second - France's third - in the 31st minute, with Ghana hitting back through Sandra Owusu-Ansah with just over half an hour to go.
Substitute Sandy Baltimore sealed France's win in stoppage time to make it 4-1 to the tournament hosts.
Ghana next play The Netherlands in Vannes on Wednesday.
There are four groups of four with the top two teams progressing to the quarter-final stage.