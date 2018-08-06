Rangers closing in on deal for Osijek captain Borna Barisic

Rangers hope to complete the signing of Osijek captain Borna Barisic.

The Croatian international is reportedly in Glasgow for a medical ahead of completing his switch to Scotland.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard was impressed with the left-back during the Europa League qualifier against Osijek.

Now the man who scored for the Croatians at Ibrox could become the latest player to join the Premiership club.

Speaking last week about playing at Ibrox, Barisic said: "Something else fascinates me - just the culture of cheering, waving and supporting your club no matter who they are playing.

"Here that seems quite normal. Who wouldn't like to play every week in those conditions?"

The 25-year-old was part of Croatia's 32-man pre-World Cup squad but missed the cut as his compatriots went all the way to the final of Russia 2018.

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to appeal Alfredo Morelos' red card received in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

The striker was dismissed after 12 minutes for an alleged kick at Scott McKenna.