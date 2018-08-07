Celtic v AEK Athens

Jozo Simunovic is available for Celtic after serving a two-match ban for a red card in a previous round

Celtic are set to be without striker Moussa Dembele, who has a hamstring strain, but midfielder Olivier Ntcham is "fine" after an ankle knock.

Jozo Simunovic is available again after suspension but fellow centre-back Dedryck Boyata is not ready to return.

AEK Athens are without injured captain Petros Mantolos for the third qualifying round first leg in Glasgow.

The midfielder is likely to be replaced by Argentine Lucas Boye, currently on loan in Athens from Torino.

AEK are confident they can deal with the absence of Mantalos at Celtic Park.

Head coach Marinos Ouzounidis said: "He's a good player but we also have other very good players."

Niklas Hult, AEK's Swedish defender, added: "Of course he is important for us but we have many good players so we hope this doesn't affect us.

"We come here with good confidence. We beat Galatasaray (3-2 in a friendly) last week. We will do our best and hope we will get a good result.

"Celtic is a good team. They have a lot of experience, especially in the Champions League so we will be careful but we believe in ourselves."

Celtic are looking to reach the group stage for the third year in a row, with the winners of the tie facing either Swedish side Malmo or Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi in the play-off round.

Hult is relishing the prospect of experiencing Celtic Park's famous atmosphere on a European night, with the second leg to follow next Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

"I played here a couple of years ago when I was playing in Sweden with Elfsborg," he added. "The atmosphere in the stadium was very nice.

"It's a good game for the fans and the players but also a hard game."