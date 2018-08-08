Rangers v NK Maribor

BBC coverage

Captain James Tavenier (right) will aim to add to his two goals already this season, but Ryan Jack (left) is likely to miss out

Rangers are likely to be without Ryan Jack for their Europa League third qualifying round tie after his "serious whack" to the head against Aberdeen.

He will have further assessment, while Declan John, Jordan Rossiter, Graham Dorrans and Lee Wallace are still out.

New signing Borna Barisic is ineligible having played for Osijek against Rangers in the previous round.

Slovenians Maribor have an impressive recent record in Scotland, beating Celtic at Parkhead four years ago.

They also played against Liverpool last year in the Champions League, which has helped Rangers boss Steven Gerrard prepare for the challenge.

"I know quite a lot about Maribor," Gerrard said. "I got the chance to see them up close on a couple of occasions.

"They are a good team, they have a bit of Champions League experience, will be feeling very confident so they come to Ibrox in a good place. It will be a difficult challenge."

'Rangers platform can earn Barisic more Croatia caps'

Barisic, who has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox, will only be eligible for European competition if Rangers progress to the Europa League group stages.

Gerrard, who hopes to add further players before the transfer window closes, was already aware of the Croatian defender before his performances against his new club.

"As soon as we were drawn against Osijek, I had a couple of conversations with [Rangers centre-back] Nikola Katic and also spoke in detail with [Liverpool centre-back] Dejan Lovren and he made it clear their main threat was Borna," he said.

"The club have performed very well in the past few days in terms of getting that signing through the door very quickly, and we had to act quickly because there were many teams trying to chase his services.

"He is an international player, he was down to the last 30 in the Croatia squad in the World Cup that went to the final, and I think he has the potential to get back into that squad and I think this platform will help him do that."