Glasgow City: Leanne Crichton says Anderlecht present 'toughest' test

Anderlecht are the "toughest team within the group" for Glasgow City in this month's Champions League campaign, says Leanne Crichton.

City face the Belgian champions in Tuesday's Group 3 opener at the Oriam.

Only the winner of the group is guaranteed a place in the last 32, the stage Glasgow have reached in each of the past three seasons.

"We get them first, so there's definitely no room to miss out," said midfielder Crichton, 31.

City also play FC Martve of Georgia on Friday and GKS Gornik Leczna of Poland on Monday, with all group matches in Edinburgh.

"There's not really a weak side," Crichton told BBC Scotland. "Everybody's got a point to prove.

"Teams that have to travel to us are not going to be coming here just to make up the numbers.

"It will be a competitive group. All three games are going to be a real challenge for us."

Glasgow City enjoyed their biggest Champions League success in the 2014-15 campaign when they reached the quarter-finals and played Paris St-Germain.

Captain Leanne Ross, 37, has been with Glasgow for 11 years and was part of the team that lost to PSG in 2015.

"It's a different thing for a lot of people in our team who have never experienced it," said Ross of the Champions League.

"We've got a really tough draw. Anderlecht are obviously champions in their league and we play them first so it's a case of seeing how we get on in that game and then try to make targets from there.

"The other two teams as well, they'll come here and in their own right, they've got good players. They're good teams and they'll be hoping to top the group as well."

Hibs score four to remain top of SWPL

Hibernian remain top of the Scottish Women's Premier League on goal difference after a 4-1 win over Stirling University on Sunday.

Jamie Lee-Napier, Lisa Robertson, Abi Harrison and summer signing Lauren Davidson all scored for the home side.

Second-placed Glasgow began a busy period of nine games in 15 days with a 2-0 win over Celtic.

Forfar beat Rangers 1-0 to leapfrog them into fourth place, while the bottom two of Hamilton Academical and Spartans drew 0-0.