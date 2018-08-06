Gordon Greer: Kilmarnock defender leaves club 'by mutual consent'

Gordon Greer (right) is leaving Kilmarnock after two spells at the club

Former Scotland defender Gordon Greer has left Kilmarnock "by mutual consent", the club have announced.

Greer, 37, was in his second spell at Rugby Park, rejoining in 2017 after an earlier stint from 2003-07.

He has also played in England with Brighton, Blackburn and Doncaster and won 11 international caps.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Gordon and wish him well for the future," said Kilmarnock in their statement.

The defender played 141 times for the Premiership side and has more than 500 club appearances.

However, he had not featured so far this season and last made an appearance in February.