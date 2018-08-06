Luke Thomas: Derby County agree four-year deal with winger

Luke Thomas (right) began his career at Cheltenham

Teenage winger Luke Thomas has signed a new four-year deal with Derby County until the summer of 2022.

The 19-year-old has made two first-team appearances for the Rams and was among the substitutes for Friday's Championship opener at Reading.

He was named as Derby's Young Player of the Year last season.

"He offers something very different for us. He showed his skill and speed on the ball during pre-season," manager Frank Lampard told the club website.