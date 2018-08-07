Scottish Gossip: Celtic, McGinn, Boyata, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aston Villa have stolen a march on Celtic in the race for John McGinn after beginning negotiations with Hibs over a deal for the £4m-rated midfielder. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard is set to escape an SFA rap for his Pittodrie post-match swipe at Scottish officials as Rangers launch an appeal against the red card for Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record)

Was Hibs' 3-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday John McGinn's last game for the club?

Celtic are poised to fight Fulham moves to snatch central defender Dedryck Boyata. The London club have had a £9m bid for the Belgian star rejected, but are prepared to increase it to £12m. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Motherwell are tracking Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has been urged to stay at the club for another tilt at the Champions League by his team-mate Kristoffer Ajer.(Scotsman)

Rangers are expected to secure the £2m signing of Croatian international left-back Borna Barisic on Tuesday as Steven Gerrard continues his recruitment drive. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Dedryck Boyata returned to training with Celtic last week but is a target for Premier League Fulham

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes to make two new additions to his squad before Saturday's meeting with Dundee at Dens Park. (Press and Journal)

Scottish football will need to have the best youth development system in Europe if the country is to qualify for major international tournaments ever again, says Brian McLaughlin, the new head of the SFA's performance schools. (The Herald)

A Belfast football club has said it was unacceptable that former Rangers and Dundee player Nacho Novo was subjected to sectarian abuse at an airport in the city. (Courier)

Hamilton have signed DR Congo midfielder Delphin Tshiembe, 26, subject to international clearance. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Craig Levein believes Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu can be a key player with or without his name on the scoresheet. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Morton are set to win the race to land Sunderland striker Connor Shields on loan. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER SPORT

Lynsey Sharp plans to channel the anger from her Commonwealth Games nightmare into realising her dream of a return to the podium when she opens up her European Championships campaign in Berlin today in the heats of the 800m. (Scotsman)

There is going to be a real battle for the number 10 jersey this coming season at Edinburgh Rugby, according to Scotland legend Chris Paterson.(Scotsman)