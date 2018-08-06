BBC Sport - Leanne Crichton says Glasgow City are facing a tough encounter with Anderlecht.

Glasgow City: Leanne Crichton expecting tough Anderlecht test

Leanne Crichton says Glasgow City could face their 'toughest test' against Anderlecht in the Champions League.

City face the Belgian champions in Tuesday's Group 3 opener at the Oriam.

But Crichton, 31, believes that City will welcome the challenge.

''I would expect them to be fit and physical, and definitely well organised,'' said Crichton.

''For us, for the first game, I think it's maybe a good thing that we're facing the toughest test of the group''.

