Adama Traore: Wolves set to sign Middlesbrough winger after meeting £18m release clause

Wolves are set to sign Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore in a club record deal after meeting the £18m release clause in his contract.

The 22-year-old Spaniard will have a medical on Tuesday.

Wolves' current record signing is midfielder Ruben Neves, who joined for about £16m last year.

Former Barcelona player Traore missed Boro's opening Championship match on Saturday, a 2-2 draw at Millwall, because of a shoulder injury.

He joined Middlesbrough on a four-year deal from Aston Villa in 2016, having signed from Barcelona the year before.

After failing to score in 27 Premier League appearances when Boro were relegated in 2017, he impressed in the Championship last season, scoring five goals in 36 matches as Tony Pulis' side were beaten by Villa in the play-off semi-final.

More to follow.