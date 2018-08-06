BBC Sport - Highlights: Crusaders have to battle to earn a 4-2 opening Premiership win over Ards
Highlights: Crusaders have to battle to subdue Ards
Crusaders open their Irish Premiership title defence with a 4-2 win over Ards as Rory Patterson scores on his debut and misses a penalty.
Michael Carvill put Crusaders ahead on 22 minutes with Patterson finishing off a fine move to double the lead on 31.
After Gareth Tommons' immediate reply, Patterson's attempted 'Panenka' style penalty floated over the bar.
Tommons levelled after half-time but Jordan Forsythe restored the Crues' lead before Declan Caddell's late goal.