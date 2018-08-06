Lucas Perez: West Ham close to signing of Arsenal's Spanish forward

From the section

Lucas Perez has played 21 times for Arsenal, scoring seven times and providing five assists

West Ham are close to signing Spanish forward Lucas Perez from Arsenal.

The striker, 29, spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna after failing to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium.

Perez, who joined the Gunners from Deportivo for £17.1m in 2016, would be West Ham's ninth signing since Manuel Pellegrini was named manager in May.

The Chilean wants Perez to provide competition for main strikers Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

West Ham open their Premier League campaign in a 13:30 BST kick-off at Liverpool on Sunday.