Wednesday's back pages

Daily Star back page
Chelsea's move for Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa dominates the Daily Star's back page
The Times
Manchester City could name one of their training pitches after Joe Hart, who has moved to Burnley
Daily Mirror
Wednesday's Daily Mirror has an interview with former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail has a story about Paul Pogba wanting to leave Manchester United
Guardian
Wednesday's Guardian

Top Stories