Maidenhead United19:45Wrexham
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Wrexham

National League

Wrexham's on loan striker Rekeil Pyke is pushing for a start at Maidenhead United after impressing off the bench in Saturday's win over Boreham Wood.

Kevin Roberts and Luke Young were early substitutions in that game and will face late fitness tests on Tuesday.

Maidenhead earned their first point of the season at Dagenham & Redbridge but captain Alan Massey was sent off and misses the Wrexham game.

Defensive loan pair Ryheem Sheckleford and Chinua Cole could make debuts.

Tuesday 14th August 2018

  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • AldershotAldershot Town19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BarrowBarrow19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45GatesheadGateshead
  • BraintreeBraintree Town19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • DoverDover Athletic19:45Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville
  • EastleighEastleigh19:45BromleyBromley
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town19:45BarnetBarnet
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • SalfordSalford City19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax33007079
2Chesterfield33005059
3Gateshead33007349
4Solihull Moors33004139
5Wrexham32104047
6Sutton United32105327
7Fylde31203215
8Barrow31115414
9Ebbsfleet31112204
10Maidstone United311135-24
11Boreham Wood311113-24
12Harrogate30305503
13Leyton Orient30304403
14Eastleigh310234-13
15Bromley302145-12
16Hartlepool302134-12
17Barnet302123-12
18Havant & Waterlooville302114-32
19Dag & Red301235-21
20Dover301235-21
21Salford301235-21
22Maidenhead United301236-31
23Braintree301214-31
24Aldershot301204-41
