John McGinn: Aston Villa keen to sign Hibernian midfielder

John McGinn said last week his departure from Hibs 'is coming at some point'

Aston Villa have launched a move to sign Hibernian midfielder John McGinn.

The Scotland international, 23, has a year left on his contract and has been the subject of several failed bids from Scottish champions Celtic this summer.

But Championship side Villa are hopeful of sealing a deal before the English transfer window closes on Thursday.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon said after Sunday's 3-0 win over Motherwell that "it wouldn't surprise me if something was on the table before Thursday."

"He's a fantastic footballer," he added of McGinn. "I hope we can keep him but it's very difficult when a talent like him is playing like he is.

"His athleticism, his vision, his goals, he's the complete midfielder player at the minute.

"We've got an absolute superstar here and I hope to get to work with him a bit longer. Maybe not, though, we'll see."

The English transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday, hours before the first leg of Hibs' Europa League third qualifying round tie with Molde.

Brighton and Hove Albion also held talks with the Leith side over McGinn, but no offer was submitted.

McGinn has won nine Scotland caps since making his debut in a friendly against Denmark in March 2016.