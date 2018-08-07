Hamilton sign Congolese midfielder Delphin Tshiembe and goalkeeper Jacob Marsden

Martin Canning saw his Accies side beaten 4-1 at home by Hearts in their Premiership opener

Hamilton Academical have added "physical presence and experience" with the signing of Congolese central midfielder Delphin Tshiembe.

The 26-year-old can also operate at centre-back and has spent the past two years with Danish top-flight side AC Horsens.

Accies have also recruited 21-year-old goalkeeper Jacob Marsden.

Marsden was released by Ipswich a year ago and has spent time with non-league clubs St Ives Town and Mildenhall.

"Delph adds physical presence and experience having played top level football in Denmark," Hamilton boss Martin Canning told Accies' website.

"He's a strong, powerful player who is equally as comfortable in central defence as he is in central midfield. We've been working hard to strengthen the team and will continue to do so.

"Jacob has been in training at the club, has shown up well in games and adds competition to [Gary Woods] and Ryan [Fulton] in the strong goalkeeping department we have here."

Hamilton, who were knocked out of the League Cup in the group stages and lost their Premiership opener 4-1 to Hearts, face Motherwell in a Lanarkshire derby on Saturday.