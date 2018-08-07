Ben Gibson writes a goodbye letter to Middlesbrough after joining Burnley

Ben Gibson has written an emotional open letter to the fans, players and staff at Middlesbrough after he left his boyhood club to join Burnley.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been with Boro since he was 10 and is the nephew of club owner Steve Gibson.

He captained the side during the 2016-17 Premier League season, although they were unable to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Gibson wrote in an Instagram post: "As a small boy growing up in the town, and as someone who watched those great players we've had over the years and those European nights at the Riverside, I never imagined that one day I would not only play for my hometown club but also have the honour of captaining the team.

"I've said so many times since I made my debut all those years ago that I've lived the dream in so many respects.

"Looking forward, the club is in great hands, with great people from top to bottom, and there's no one hoping that Boro can return to the Premier League more than me."

Gibson, who moves to Burnley for a joint club-record fee of £15m, ended the post by saying: "This isn't a goodbye because I'm sure you'll see me again."