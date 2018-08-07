Lawrence Shankland: Ayr United reject £150,000 bid from English club
Ayr United have rejected a £150,000 bid for Lawrence Shankland.
The offer, from an unknown English club, comes after Premiership Dundee signalled their interest in the striker last week.
Shankland, 22, has a year left on his contract with the newly-promoted Championship club.
"We can confirm that we have today received a bid of £150k from a club south of the border," said an Ayr statement.
"Our board of directors rejected the bid."
A price tag of £250,000 has reportedly been put on Shankland by Ayr, with the striker netting twice in Saturday's 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.
"Lawrence remains fully committed to this club as his performance on Saturday showed," manager Ian McCall told the club website.
"He is contracted to Ayr United Football Club."