Andrew Scott: Accrington Stanley sign teenage Northern Irish forward
- From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed Northern Irish forward Andrew Scott on a three-year deal after a successful trial.
Scott, 18, arrived from the Derry-based Maiden City Soccer academy and impressed manager John Coleman suitably to earn a contract offer.
"He is promising player. He came over on trial and impressed us," Coleman told the club website.
"He has got a good attitude and is the type of player we want at the club - hungry and young."
