Women's Champions League: Glasgow City beaten by Anderlecht in group opener

Anderlecht got the better of Glasgow City in Edinburgh

Glasgow City suffered a 2-1 defeat by Anderlecht in the opening game of Champions League Group 3 at Edinburgh's Oriam.

Ella Van Kerkhoven headed Anderlecht in front, before City's Leanne Ross hit the post with a penalty minutes later.

Elke Van Gorp doubled the Belgians' lead when she got beyond the defence to knock the ball past goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

Lara Ivanusa scored a late consolation for City from close range.

It leaves City with a mountain to climb in order to progress, with only the winner of the group guaranteed a place in the last 32 - the stage Glasgow have reached in each of the past three seasons.

City also play FC Martve of Georgia on Friday and GKS Gornik Leczna of Poland on Monday, with all group matches at the Oriam.

City out of their comfort zone

Deposed from their home city due to Glasgow hosting the European Championships, City had set up camp along the M8.

Head coach Scott Booth helped swell the crowd numbers, serving a touchline ban after being sent to the stand in last season's painful last-32 knockout to Kazygurt.

They started the better side without troubling the visitors' goal. Abbi Grant and Leanne Crichton missed the target from close range, before Ross' penalty nightmare came back to haunt her.

It was her spot-kick miss in October last year that proved decisive as City were knocked out by Kazygurt on away goals.

After Anderlecht's Van Gorp had handled in the box, Ross drilled the ball off the post then failed to finish the rebound after goalkeeper Justien Odeurs had pushed it away.

It was a cruel blow, but it summed up City's afternoon - plenty of chances but Odeurs barely having reason to muddy her gloves.

Substitute Jenna Clark passed up a glorious chance at 2-0 down, somehow skewing her shot wide. That proved pivotal, with Ivanusa's finish in added time coming after Kirsty Howat's shot was saved a mere consolation.

Anderlecht stature

The Belgian champions started slow but when they got going they were clinical.

A minute after Stefania Vitafu had fired their first chance over the bar from a free-kick in 24 minutes, Van Kerkhoven could not miss with a near-post header.

That they scored with a header was little surprise. They were taller all over the park, happy to pack their own box and let City aim crosses into their back line.

Sarah Wijnants could have doubled the lead in 57 minutes, Alexander denying her with a great save low down.

Tine De Caigny then should have buried a header when Laura Deloose picked her out unmarked.

But with seven minutes left Van Gorp was able to exploit a gap in the City defence and place the ball beyond Alexander.