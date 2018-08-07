Matej Vydra: Derby County striker wanted by Burnley

Matej Vydra scored a hat-trick against Middlesbrough in 2017-18

Burnley are in talks about signing Derby County's Czech Republic striker Matej Vydra, top scorer in the Championship in 2017-18.

Vydra, 26, scored 21 goals in 40 league appearances as the Rams finished sixth in the table.

Burnley's Bermuda forward Nahki Wells, 28, could join Derby on loan as part of the Vydra deal, according to reports.

The Clarets have signed England keeper Joe Hart, 31, and defender Ben Gibson, 25, from Middlesbrough.

Vydra has been at Derby for two years and has also played in England for Watford, West Brom and Reading.

Rams manager Frank Lampard told the BBC in July that he expected Vydra to stay at the club.

"We will see, but while he performs as well as he did last year, with the level of goals, I expect him to stay," he said.

Meanwhile, Derby are expected to sign 28-year-old Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn for around £5m.