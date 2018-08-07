Omar Bogle: Birmingham City sign striker on loan from Cardiff City

From the section

Omar Bogle has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Cardiff City

Birmingham City have re-signed striker Omar Bogle on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old spent two years in the Blues' academy setup before his release in 2011.

He has since played for Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town and Wigan Athletic before joining the Bluebirds in August 2017.

Bogle scored three goals as Cardiff won promotion to the Premier League last season and also had a loan spell with Peterborough United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.