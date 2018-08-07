FA Cup extra preliminary round: BBC to show Haverhill derby

Chelsea won the 2018 FA Cup after beating Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley on 19 May

The BBC will broadcast one game from every round of this season's FA Cup qualifying, starting with Haverhill Rovers against Haverhill Borough.

Saturday's extra preliminary round tie will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

Commentator Conor McNamara will be joined by former Watford forward Danny Webber for the 12:30 BST kick-off.

The FA Cup trophy will be on display at Rovers' New Croft ground before the Suffolk derby.

A game from every stage of the 2018-19 FA Cup will be live-streamed across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

Audiences will be able to watch the game live on PC, mobile or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

Haverhill Rovers play in the ninth-tier Eastern Counties League Premier Division, while Haverhill Borough are members of the tenth-tier Eastern Counties League Division One North.