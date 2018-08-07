Brandon Barker: Manchester City loan England Under-20 winger to Preston North End

Brandon Barker encountered Celtic skipper Scott Brown when he spent last season north of the border on loan with Hibernian
Brandon Barker (right) spent last season north of the border on loan with Hibernian

Manchester City have loaned England Under-20 winger Brandon Barker to Championship side Preston North End on a season-long deal.

Subject to clearance, Manchester-born Barker, 21, will be available for selection by manager Alex Neil for Saturday's first away game at Swansea.

Barker, capped by England at under-18, 19 and 20 levels, was first loaned out by City to Dutch side Breda in 2016-17.

He then spent last season in Scotland with Neil Lennon's Hibernian.

"I have had a couple of successful loan spells and I am looking to build on that," said Barker.

"I spoke to the manager and he did a good job of selling the club to me. He is a manager I think I can improve under."

