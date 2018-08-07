BBC Sport - Kyle Walker: Liverpool were Manchester City's bogey team last season
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says that Liverpool were "probably our bogey team" in the 2017-18 season.
Jurgen Klopp's side knocked City out of the Champions League and subjected them to their first league defeat of last season in January.
Walker was speaking at the launch of the new Premier League campaign.
