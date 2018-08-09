Glasgow City v FC Martve: Glasgow City tired by schedule - Megan Foley

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Glasgow City 1-2 Anderlecht

Uefa Women's Champions League: Glasgow City v FC Martve Venue: Oriam, Edinburgh Date: Friday 10 August Kick-off: 12:30 BST

Fixture congestion has taken its toll on Glasgow City as they bid to progress from the Champions League group stage, says midfielder Megan Foley.

The Scottish champions went down 2-1 to Anderlecht in their opening game on Tuesday, just 48 hours after they had faced Celtic in the SWPL.

Head coach Scott Booth said "two days is not long enough to recover from a game" - something Foley agreed with.

"Maybe some of us [struggled]. I definitely felt it," she said.

"I felt a wee bit slower, off the pace a little bit, but hopefully with this extra day's recovery this'll give us a wee edge into the next two games."

City need to win their two remaining games to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages, beginning with FC Martve of Georgia on Friday - who lost 12-0 in their opening game - then GKS Gornik Leczna of Poland on Monday.

Booth's side also need the Poles to do them a favour by beating Anderlecht in their meeting later on Friday.

"It's not ideal," Foley told BBC Scotland. "But we've still got another two games to go, we got the goal at the end which hopefully will give us a bit more of a boost.

"From there if we win the next two games we might be in with a chance, especially as we score a lot of goals.

"You've got to think positive. You've obviously got to think that you're going to go through."