Scottish Gossip: John McGinn, Josh Windass, Emilio Izaguirre, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers target Dinamo Zagreb striker Armin Hodzic, while Bosnian club FK Krupa claim their forward Elvir Koljic has been subject of an undisclosed bid from the Ibrox club in the last 24 hours. (Daily Record)

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn is mulling over a proposed move to Aston Villa after a positive day of talks with the English Championship side. (Daily Record)

Honduras left-back Emilio Izaguirre is set for a shock Celtic return one year after leaving the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Celtic are also considering a move for Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at Parkhead. (Sun)

Rangers are weighing up £1.2m bid from Ipswich for attacking midfielder Josh Windass.(Daily Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella is keen on a move to Celtic after turning down a £2.4m move to Rosenborg, (Goal.com via the Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers fears Celtic will go backwards unless they move to make some quality signings. (Daily Mail)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is set to join League One Shrewsbury Town on a season long loan deal. (STV)

Hearts face a fight with clubs in Scotland and England to recapture Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers full-back Lee Hodson is linked with a move to Major League Soccer, with Montreal Impact poised to make a move for the 26-year-old. (Scotsman)

Rangers decline to comment but have privately scoffed at suggestions made by former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan they're being backed by a mystery sugar daddy. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown will make history as the first Scot to play 100 European games when he lines up against AEK Athens this evening. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has been ruled out of action for up to two months after suffering a hamstring injury against Rangers on Sunday. (Sun)

Celtic target John McGinn should snub the Scottish champions and join Aston Villa, says Des Bremner, who swapped Easter Road for Villa Park in 1979. (Sun)

'Nothing for Hibs to be afraid of,' says former Easter Road midfielder Ian Murray after running rule over Europa League opponents Molde for manager Neil Lennon. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Aberdeen forward Darren Mackie believes a new striker is the top priority for Derek McInnes but says the Dons manager is right to hold his nerve and wait for the right man. (Press & Journal)

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has just three games to save his job at Tannadice. (Sun)