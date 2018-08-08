Ben Mee signs new three-year Burnley contract

28-year-old Mee is the club's second-longest serving player

Burnley defender Ben Mee has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract.

Mee signed a new three-year deal, which will extend his stay at Turf Moor until June 2021, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old had been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Mee is the club's second-longest serving player after Kevin Long, and has made 248 appearances since joining the Clarets in 2011,

He captained the Clarets for most of last season following club captain Tom Heaton's injury.

His new contract follows summer signings Ben Gibson, Joe Hart and Matej Vydra ahead of the transfer deadline.