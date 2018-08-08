Premier League's Richard Scudamore hope Manchester City face challenge

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in seven seasons

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore hopes defending champions Manchester City face a stiffer challenge in the coming season.

City sealed the title with five games to spare last term and finished 19 points ahead of second place.

"It doesn't take away from City's excellence, but we want the season to go to the last," said Scudamore.

"I'd like multiple trophies needed in various locations on the last day because we don't know how it will end."

Scudamore, who will end a 19-year tenure in December, added: "I'd like someone to get a little bit closer to Manchester City.

"Clearly, given the way they played last season, they look like the team to beat."

The Premier League is yet to employ the VAR system which was employed during the World Cup in Russia.

Scudamore, 58, told BBC Sport that, by waiting a year, English football's top tier will have "more chance" of successfully implementing the technology.

"VAR was always going to be about educating players, managers and fans," he said. "It had a difficult opening few days in the World Cup, but by the middle of the tournament we got used to it.

"Now we will practice hard this season in real competitions and other matches. From next season it will be quicker, much slicker, and we will be closer to cracking the communication to make sure fans in the stadium and at home know what is going on.

"The decision to implement it will be easier to make once mistakes have been ironed out."