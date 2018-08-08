Celtic: Full-back Emilio Izaguirre to return after a year in Saudi Arabia
-
- From the section Celtic
Emilio Izaguirre is set to return to Celtic a year after leaving the Scottish champions.
The 32-year-old Honduras international will provide cover for left-back Kieran Tierney.
Izaguirre spent seven seasons at Celtic Park, winning six titles, before moving to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha.
He signed a two-year deal at Al-Fayha but agreed to terminate his contract and will arrive in Scotland as a free agent.