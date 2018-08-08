Celtic: Full-back Emilio Izaguirre to return after a year in Saudi Arabia

From the section

Emilio Izaguirre won 10 major honours in his first seven-year spell at Celtic

Emilio Izaguirre is set to return to Celtic a year after leaving the Scottish champions.

The 32-year-old Honduras international will provide cover for left-back Kieran Tierney.

Izaguirre spent seven seasons at Celtic Park, winning six titles, before moving to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha.

He signed a two-year deal at Al-Fayha but agreed to terminate his contract and will arrive in Scotland as a free agent.