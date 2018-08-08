Kepa Arrizabalaga: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper pays £71m release clause ahead of Chelsea move

Kepa Arrizabalaga has one international cap for Spain

Chelsea target Kepa Arrizabalaga has paid his release clause of £71m to La Liga, which allows him to leave Athletic Bilbao and clears the way for a transfer to the Premier League.

The deal would be a world record for a goalkeeper, surpassing the fee, believed to be up to £66.8m, that Liverpool paid for Alisson in July.

Spaniard Kepa, 23, is being brought in as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois has not returned to training and is being linked with Real Madrid.

In Spain a player must buy himself out of his contract.

This is usually done by depositing the amount of the buyout clause with La Liga - Spain's equivalent of the Premier League - to release the player from his contract. The league then passes the money to the selling club.

Kepa is Spain's number two behind Manchester United's David de Gea and has one international cap.

He has spent the past two seasons in Bilbao's first team, making 53 La Liga appearances.

In January, he signed a new long-term contract with Bilbao until 2025, amid interest from Real Madrid.